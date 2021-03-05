Buhari’s Resignation: Group faults RevolutionNow protesters over calls for president’s removal

A pan socio-cultural group, Nigeria First, has condemned the purported rally by Omoyele Sowore-led RevolutionNow movement demanding for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.

According to the group, Sowore, having failed legitimately to become president, aims to make the country ungovernable for the current administration, not minding the consequences.

The group made this known at a press conference in Abuja in an address titled ‘Omoyele Sowore: A call for caution in Nigeria’, the group’s deputy President, Ndubisi Nwogu, noted that the self-acclaimed activist is not acting in insolation.

The convener revealed that the Sahara Reporters founder has the backing of both local and international saboteurs who are not happy with the level of sustainable growth and development experienced in Nigeria under President Buhari, calling Nigerians to support the Buhari’s administration.