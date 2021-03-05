Insecurity: 600 Army Officers undergo three-month training in Taraba

The Nigerian Army has trained 606 personnel to help nip in the bud, the insecurity bedevilling the country including the activities of insurgents in the North East. The military personnel were trained at the 20 Model Battalion, Serti in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State where they were made to undergo intensive leadership and regimentation courses for a period of three months.

At the end of the programme, a graduation ceremony was held in honour of the Regular Course 67 and Short Service 46 of Course 9 on Friday in Serti. The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, was represented at the event by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Brigadier General Musa Danmadami. He explained that the training became necessary in view of the lapses observed in the theatre of operation.

The GOC noted that the security challenges in the country called for new approaches, hence the training of the personnel to prepare them for the task ahead. “Before now, there was no course like this for officers who graduated from the various training institutions in the Nigerian Army Officers Cadre and it was because of the lapses observed, particularly in the theatre of operation as it relates to leadership.