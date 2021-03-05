Nigeria records 709 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more fatalities

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has continued to rise as the country confirms more infections on each new day. While there have been high and low figures of single-day cases, the country reported 709 new infections and 12 more fatalities on Thursday.

This was revealed in an early-morning tweet on Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which manages disease outbreaks in the country. It noted that the new cases were reported in 20 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Unlike most times when Lagos recorded the highest number of single-day cases, Adamawa took the lead with 180 fresh infections. The north-eastern state was trailed by Lagos which reported 141 new cases, as well as Ondo, Anambra, and Rivers which recorded 60, 54, and 41 cases respectively.

Others included Taraba – 33, Edo – 30, Abia – 22, Kaduna – 22, FCT – 21, Akwa Ibom – 20, Kano – 20, Plateau – 11, Ekiti – 10, Kebbi – 10, Nasarawa – 10, Bayelsa – seven, Ogun – five, Osun – five, Oyo – five, and Gombe – one.