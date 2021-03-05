Nobody is safe until everyone is vaccinated – Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha says nobody is safe from COVID-19 infection until everyone is vaccinated. The SGF said this on Friday during the formal rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at the National Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“For us in Nigeria and indeed nations of the world, the lessons to be drawn from this lack of discrimination by the virus are numerous. They include the fact that we must approach the vaccine phase with the unity of purpose.

“We must understand that nobody is safe until everyone is vaccinated. We must recognise that vaccine hesitancy will impact negatively on our lives and those of our loved ones if allowed to foster.

“We must demonstrate at all times that this is a war for the survival of everyone. We must believe our government on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines brought to Nigeria,” he said.