Resolve transport workers impasse to avoid another #EndSARS scenario, Jandor tells Sanwo-Olu

Following the continuous protest by bus drivers and conductors in Lagos State against what they refer to as unbearable extortions by the road transport unions, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has called on the Governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to address the issue without further delay.

The transport workers had on Thursday downed tools, especially on the Badagry expressway axis which left many commuters stranded and unable to go about their daily activities. According to Jandor, “the state can no longer afford the consequences of another protest considering the damages the #EndSARS protest cost us”.

“There will definitely be conflicts but the ability to resolve it on time without the breakdown of law and order is what government must strive to achieve”. While calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the matter, knowing that commuters are at the receiving end, Jandor said “policies should be reviewed to ensure a win-win situation for all”.

Meanwhile, a bus driver, Mr. Rafiu Olaniyi, had lamented the multiple taxes collected by the transport unions in the state, urging the state government to come to their aid. “We experience multiple taxation and extortions at almost all bus stops and this is no longer bearable, especially with the recent increase in the price of petrol and our overall operational cost” Mr. Olaniyi said.