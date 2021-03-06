Lagos Govt to close Marine Bridge for emergency repairs

The Lagos State government has announced plans to partially close down the Marine Bridge for three months for emergency repair works on the Apapa outward section of the bridge. This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Friday. He noted that the partial closure of the bridge would commence on March 9 and last till June 21.

Oladeinde explained that this was necessary to maintain the bridge’s infrastructure which included removal and cleaning of the existing expansion joints to prevent further deterioration. He added that during the period of the partial closure, traffic would be diverted to alternative routes, and the Apapa inward lane would be divided into two to allow the counter flow of traffic.

According to the commissioner, palliative works have been completed on alternative routes to ease movement and ameliorate the effect of the expected traffic. “Motorists inwards Apapa are advised to make use of Total underneath the bridge to connect Naval Dockyard to Danlami to Leventis corridor and/or to connect Marine Beach by Mobil through Federal Fire Service/Obanikoro to Naggaf/North Avenue to Wharf Road.

“Motorists from Ajegunle inwards Iganmu/or Ijora should use Agbo Malu to Tego Barracks to Total underneath the bridge and ascend Marine Bridge to connect their desired destinations,” the statement said.