Lagos4Lagos movement holds conference for first time Voters, Youths

The Lagos4Lagos movement on Thursday held a first time voters and youth conference in Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. According to the State Deputy Director of Special Duties for the movement, Hon. Olusola Fatusi, “getting the youth involved in politics is the way to go if we must achieve a different result and ensure better governance that would be embraced by all”.

Speaking further, Hon. Fatusi said youth empowerment is something of utmost concern to the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, who has continuously mentioned to us the need to do everything humanly possible to ensure that the youth excel in their respective fields. The state deputy director of mobilisation commended the efforts of the head of Mobilization in Epe Division, Hon. Ayinde Abu-Niyass, and the entire volunteer members of the movement in the Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA for their efforts with the first time voters.

“Our Lead Visioner, Jandor, is very grateful for all your support”. “To ensure that Lagos works for everyone and not just a select few, I urge you not to relent, go out to register for the ongoing APC membership registration exercise and also ensure you register for the INEC Permanent Voters Card (PVC) so that project Lagos for Lagos will be a reality,” Hon. Fatusi added. Meanwhile, Hon. Ayinde Abu Niyass, unveiled the sponsorship of free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (JAMB-UTME) forms as well and free tutorials for 60 candidates in the 6 political wards of Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA. Hon. Abu-Niyass noted that the best candidate will also be given scholarship.

While revealing other empowerment plans for artisans, he said “don’t believe in the saying young people are the future leaders, because the is what we have been told for many years”. “When will the purported future come?… I think the time to turn things around is now, young people should also start leading from today, not just tomorrow”, Hon. Abu Niyass added. The Lagos4Lagos movement is currently the largest socio-political group in Lagos and has left no stone unturned in sensitizing the youth and first time voters across the state in line with its mantra to make Lagos works for all in Lagos.

Also present at the meeting were: the mobilizer for Epe Central Local Government, Mrs. Ajiloba Adeola; the First Time Voters Ambassador for Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA, Comrade Onasanya Abiodun; the youth leader of Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA, Comrade Abiola Adedoyin; and the LGA APC membership registration officer, Hon Abayomi Bakare.