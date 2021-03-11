Ganduje receives COVID-19 vaccine

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano. The vaccine was administered to him by his personal physician, Dr Fakhraddeen Muhammad, in the presence of some members of the State Executive Council, representatives of the Kano Emirate, and some frontline health workers, among others.

Governor Ganduje registered officially for the vaccine before his personal physician administered it to him. He called on the residents of the state to cooperate with health officials in the course of exercise. The governor gave an assurance that the state government would not relent in making sure that COVID-19 was adequately tamed in the state.

In his brief remarks, the Commissioner for Health in Kano, Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, thanked the governor for the investment of his administration in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. “Sir, we are very grateful that you provided many things needed in this area; we are glad for your good leadership in the fight against the pandemic,” Dr Tsanyawa told the governor. He gave an assurance that the state Ministry of Health was ready for the vaccination exercise in the state.

“As His Excellency is having his vaccine now, it shows that the vaccine is safe and exclusively meant for the purpose it is provided for – that is to prevent people from contracting the pandemic. “We want people to be aware that His Excellency, the governor, is taking the lead in the state,” the commissioner added.