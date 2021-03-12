Insecurity: Our best has not proved good enough, we are desperate – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the government is becoming desperate in its attempt to quash the rising spate of insecurity across the country.

While addressing traditional rulers at the State House in Abuja, President Buhari said the shoot-on-sight order he gave earlier in March stemmed from the fact that the criminals threatening the peace of the nation seem not to be running out of armour.

“One thing that went to the press which I read by myself was that “Anybody with AK-47 should be shot because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials.

“We closed the borders you know for how many years, but the intelligence report I am getting on a daily basis shows that those who are conducting the abductions, the killings, and so on, still don’t seem to be short of arms and ammunition.”