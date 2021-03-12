Kaduna Kidnap: 172 students, eight others rescued with several still missing – Govt

No fewer than 172 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been rescued. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this via a statement issued on Friday.

He said troops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of today rescued the victims comprising 130 male students and 30 female students. The commissioner also noted that eight staff members of the institution were also rescued from the kidnappers. “Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly,” he said. “The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.”

According to Aruwan, some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility. Receiving the report, the commissioner noted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai “thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens,” while wishing the injured students a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are conducting an operation to track the missing students. The armed bandits in large number had attacked the institution and kidnapped several students and staff.