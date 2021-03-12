Lagos begins decontamination of Poultry markets against Avian Influenza

Lagos State Government said it has commenced two-week decontamination of 26 major poultry markets in the State against the resurgence of avian influenza (bird flu). The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya made this announcement on Thursday and explained that the decontamination exercise was informed by the reported resurgence of the flu in Kano and Plateau States.

She noted that it was of utmost importance for the State Government to take preventive measures in order to prevent the occurrence of the flu in Lagos. According to her, with the devastating nature of the disease to the poultry industry as well as its serious socio-economic impact on the livelihood of farmers and other poultry value chain operators, it was not only imperative to curtail its resurgence, it is of utmost importance to act fast.

According to her, since the last outbreak of avian influenza in the State in 2017, routine animal disease surveillance activities have been carried out in the State mostly during the festive period, when there is a surge in the demand for birds into the state. “Due to the recent reports of the resurgence of Bird Flu (Avian Influenza) in Kano and Plateau States on the 29th of January 2021, it has become necessary to intensify preventive measures to forestall the resurgence in our State hence, we will be carrying out a two-week disinfection programme in 26 major poultry markets across the State.

“Within a space of one week, the outbreak has been confirmed in two commercial farms in Kano and another in Jos, Plateau State, an indication that the disease is rapidly spreading to other States.