Minimum Wage: Progressive Governors Forum DG faults NLC over protest

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has berated the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for protesting against the decentralization of minimum wage.

Lukman in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday said the campaign for the retention of the minimum wage in the exclusive legislative list under the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended, is being handled by the leadership of organised labour, especially Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) based on deliberate distortions of facts.

According to him, one of the claims is that moving minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list in the 1999 Nigerian constitution will contravene provisions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention, which Nigeria is a signatory.

He enjoined the Nigeria Labour Congress to be objective in the fight against the removal of minimum wage from the exclusive list adding that the process of minimum wage-fixing across the world varies in almost every ILO member country.