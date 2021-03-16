Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker recalled by Sweden

Sweden’s record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recalled to the national team, five years after announcing his retirement. The 39-year-old scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting after the team’s Euro 2016 group stage exit.

He opened the door to a return in a newspaper interview in November 2020 and Sweden coach Janne Andersson then flew to Milan to meet with the striker. Ibrahimovic has 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances for AC Milan this season.

Sweden face Georgia on Thursday, 25 March before playing Kosovo three days later in their opening two 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ibrahimovic has responded to Sweden’s announcement of their squad by tweeting: “The return of the God.”