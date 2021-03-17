EFCC to demand assets declaration from bankers, says Bawa

Bawa stated that this was because criminals would always want to have access to the proceeds of their crime. He noted that bankers would be asked to declare their assets and the commission would ensure that all employees in the nation’s banking industry comply with the directive.

The EFCC chief said, “The assurance that I am going to give Nigerians going forward is that we will do our best to ensure that this country is free of economic and financial crimes.

“We understood that the tail end of every financial crime is for the criminals to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately gotten, and we are worried about the roles of financial institutions.”

“God willing, we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers will declare their assets as provided for by the law in accordance with the Bank Employees, Etc. (Declaration of Assets) Act,” he added.