Senators divided over bill to establish Armed Forces Service Commission

A bill that seeks to create an Armed Forces Commission stirred controversy on Wednesday in the Senate as the lawmakers. It all started when the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe presented the lead debate of a bill for the Establishment of the Armed Forces Commission 2021 for second reading.

The lawmakers were sharply divided over the bill as those against it argued that it will cause more disunity in the country. Senator Abaribe however noted that the constitution mandates the National Assembly to set up the commission. The lawmaker noted that the bill “seeks to among other things, address the ‘lopsided appointment’ of heads of security agencies by the president.”

The bill was later rejected during a voice vote and Senator Abaribe called for a division – that is lawmakers should vote individually. The Senate later went into a closed-door session.

After the closed-door session, Senate President Ahmed Lawan said the entire Senate has appealed to the Minority Leader, Senator Abaribe to withdraw Order 73 which called for a division. Senator Abaribe then withdrew the bill to represent it another day after consultation.