Due diligence responsible for delay in contractors’ payment – FHA

The management of the Federal Housing Authority (FCT), has clarified that its insistence on due diligence was responsible for the delay in payment to its contractors. Recall that contractors, who handled the construction of Abuja Mass Housing Project for the agency had staged a protest against the agency over non-payment of debt it owed them.

Operating under the aegis of Federal Housing Authority Contractors Association, the contractor staged the protest against FHA citing delay in payment of funds after the projects have been completed. But the FHA in a statement issued by its Head of Public Affairs, Mr Kenneth Chigelu in Abuja, assured that all contractors who had completed their jobs would receive their payments latest by Friday, 19th March ,2021.

He said: “The management of FHA just rose from a meeting with our contractors with a resolution that all contractors who have completed their jobs would receive their payments latest by Friday, 19th March ,2021.

“The management of FHA did not deliberately withhold the payment of our contractors, with whom the authority has a long-standing good business relationship with. The little delay in payment was as a result of the management’s stance on due diligence, before payments are made. It is good to note that this issue has been amicably resolved’’.