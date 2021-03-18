Hijab Controversy: CAN asks FG, Police to hold Gov Abdulrasak accountable

The Christian Association of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed to intervene in the ongoing violence over the hijab policy which according to the association has led to violence and bloodletting in Kwara State.

CAN in a statement issued on Wednesday by the CAN General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, said Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, should be held responsible if the matter degenerates. According to the religious body, the governor’s pronouncement on the issue of hijab-wearing is in violation of the court directive on the matter that the status quo should be maintained until the matter is resolved by the court.

“Wisdom is required by those in leadership to handle sensitive issues such as that of religion so as not to precipitate war. if any damage is done to any church or anyone is injured on this matter, the governor of Kwara State will be held responsible,” the statement partly read. “It is disheartening and unfortunate that a government that was installed democratically will become insensitive to the plight and the yearning of the people as if the governor was voted into the office primarily to protect his own religion. This is unfair, ungodly and reprehensible.

“There are public schools and schools that belong to some Islamic organisations where those who wanted to be wearing hijab can be attending without causing the ongoing needless crises rocking the state.”