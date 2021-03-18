Military will soon crush bandits, kidnappers in North West – Air Force Chief

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, on Wednesday vowed that kidnapping and banditry in the North West will soon be over. Speaking during an operational visit to the Nigerian Airforce Base in Kaduna State, he warned the criminals to prepare for the worst.

He stated that the military would go after bandits and kidnappers in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to bring back sanity and allow farmers to go to their farms without fear. Amao gave an assurance that the military was ready to deal decisively with bandits, terrorists, and other criminals disturbing the peace in the country. He also promised that the welfare of personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would be accorded a top priority in order to boost their morale in the line of duty.

While in Kaduna, the air chief paid a courtesy call on Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the Government House in the state capital. He thanked the governor for his support to NAF in the state and commended him for his zeal towards tackling the security challenges in the state.

In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai thanked Amao for the visit and singled out NAF personnel in Kaduna for their professionalism, dedication, and particularly for their integrity in all dealings with the Kaduna State government. He decried that for a long time, Nigerians have taken peace and security for granted until the current spate of insecurity afflicting the nation.