Nigeria records 187 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

Nigeria continues to see lower figures of single-day COVID-19 cases as it reports another set of infections below the 200 mark. This is according to an early-morning tweet on Thursday by the agency saddled with the responsibility of managing disease outbreaks in the country.

A total of 187 cases were recorded on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in its latest update on the pandemic. It noted that the cases were reported in 18 states, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) confirmed no new infection.

Just like in many days, Lagos topped the list of states with new infections, reporting 42 fresh cases. It was trailed by Taraba, Edo, Abia, and Rivers where 29, 17, 13 and 11 new cases were reported.

Others included Kaduna – 10, Katsina – nine, Oyo – nine, Kwara – seven, Plateau – seven, Ondo – five, Bayelsa – four, Cross River – four, Ogun – four, Osun – four, Akwa Ibom – three, Borno – three, and Nasarawa – three.