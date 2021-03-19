Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League last eight

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Paris St-Germain, the team they beat in last year’s final.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the Real Madrid v Liverpool tie will face Porto or Chelsea and Manchester City or Dortmund will take on Bayern or PSG. The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 April. The first legs of the semi-final will be on 27-28 April with the return ties on 4-5 May. Liverpool and Real Madrid met in the 2018 Champions League final with the Spanish club, who have won the competition a record 13 times, winning 3-1.

The two teams have played each other six times in Europe’s top competition, with both winning three games apiece, including Liverpool’s 1-0 victory in the 1981 final. Premier League leaders Manchester City have only met Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League, with the English side drawing 1-1 at home and losing 1-0 in Germany in 2012. Chelsea have played Porto eight times, winning five and losing two, and beat the Portuguese side 3-2 on aggregate in their only knockout tie, which came in the last 16 in 2007.

Quarter-final draw:

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Semi-final draw:

Bayern Munich or Paris St-Germain v Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool v Porto or Chelsea