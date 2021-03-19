Soldier dies as troops kill scores of bandits in Zamfara village – Army

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of a soldier as troops kill scores of bandits during an attack on Kabasa village in Zamfara State.

Troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadarin Daji engaged the bandits and thwarted a deadly kidnap, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said in a statement on Friday.

He noted that the soldiers stormed the village in Magami Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara following a credible tip-off on Tuesday while the criminals were attacking the villagers. Yerima stated that the timely arrival of the troops disrupted the attack by the bandits who swiftly engaged them.

He added that the troops “Successfully neutralised scores (of the bandits) while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds. “Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and three others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter are currently receiving medical treatment.”