COVID-19: Again, no deaths as Nigeria records lowest cases in March

Nigeria has not recorded a fresh COVID-19 death since Saturday, data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control showed. In an update, the disease control agency said just 86 new cases were reported on Sunday, the lowest in months.

This comes as Nigeria continues to roll-out its vaccination program across States. The NCDC said the Sunday’s cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The FCT topped the list with 33 new cases and was followed by Lagos (28), Ondo (11), Kano (7), Akwa Ibom (3), Rivers (1) and Kaduna (1).

The latest figures bring the total number of infections in the country to 161,737. Although, 2,030 persons have succumbed to the virus, 147,899 cases have been successfully treated and discharged.