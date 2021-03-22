Defence Headquarters holds summit over terrorism and insurgency

The Defence Headquarters on Monday held a summit over the terrorism and insurgency in the north-eastern part of the country. Speaking at the National Defence College in Abuja, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, restated the imperative of kinetic measures to address the current security challenges in the country.

After declaring the summit open, Magashi assured that the current government is working hard to restore stability in the country, and will continue to explore all possible approaches to making that possible.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor said the summit aims at promoting the buy-in of all stakeholders and creating more awareness on the use of kinetic operations among other factors.

Details later…