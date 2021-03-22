Insecurity: We are in a critical situation – Defence Minister

The Defence Minister, Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, on Monday, said Nigeria is in a critical situation following the insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest and attacks in other parts of the country. He stated this during a summit national security and defence summit held at the National Defence College in Abuja.

“We are in a critical situation that requires the understanding, buy-in, support and collaboration of important stakeholders and key players in this strategic option and national task,” he said while restating the imperative of kinetic measures to address the current security challenges in the country. “This is important to minimize distractions and maximize civil support in order to facilitate operational success and mission outcomes.

“It is in this light that I consider this National Defence and Security Summit organized by the DHQ as both apt and timely. I therefore affirm and declare my support for it,” he added. The Minister also called for support from the civilian populace and other major stakeholders to facilitate operational success and mission outcomes.

While lauding the timely nature of the summit, Magaji regretted that some “merchants of violence are threatening to tear the very foundations of our nation; a time when diverse manifestations of security threats dot the landscape and impact individuals, communities and almost all sub-national entities in disconcerting ways; a time when fear and uncertainty pervades the land; and a time when global indicators of national insecurity give room for serious concern.”