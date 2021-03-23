Abuja Mass Housing: We’ve commenced contractors’ payment — FHA

Management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Monday, disclosed that it has commenced payment of contractors who have completed their jobs and verified in both Zuba Zuba and Guzape sites in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Recall that contractors, who handled the construction of Abuja Mass Housing Project for the agency, had last week staged a protest against the agency over non-payment of debt it owed them. Operating under the aegis of Federal Housing Authority Contractors Association, the contractor staged the protest against FHA citing delay in payment of funds after the projects have been completed.

But FHA in a statement issued by its Head of Public Affairs, Mr Kenneth Chigelu in Abuja, assured stakeholders and partners that of the agency of its commitment to hold in high regard the existing strategic partnerships between them. He said: “This is to notify our stakeholders and members of the public that the Management of Federal Housing Authority has commenced the payment of Contractors who have completed their jobs and are verified, in both Zuba and Guzape Sites in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “This is in keeping with resolution reached at the meeting held between the management and the representatives of the Contractors on Tuesday, 16th March, 2021.

“It is important to note, that the authority under the leadership of the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Senator Gbenga B. Ashafa remains committed to the dictates of public accountability which requires the verification of work done, before projects are paid for. “Management wishes to use this medium to assure stakeholders and partners that the Authority would continue to hold in high regard the existing strategic partnerships in order to deliver on its mandates to the Nigerian populace’’.