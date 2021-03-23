Gareth Bale: Tottenham’s on-loan forward plans to return to Real Madrid

Gareth Bale says he plans to return to Real Madrid next season after his loan at Tottenham ends. Wales captain Bale rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan in September but has a year left on his Real contract, which expires in the summer of 2022.

Bale, 31, is with Wales as they prepare for their opening World Cup qualifier away against Belgium on Wednesday. “There’s no distraction for me,” Bale said when asked how his club future might affect his international form. “I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost.

“Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid.

“My plan is to go back, that’s as far I have planned.”