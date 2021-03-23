Katsina Govt orders reopening of six boarding school

Katsina State Government has directed the re-opening of six boarding schools from Sunday, March 28, 2021, for the continuation of the 2020/2021 academic session.

The boarding schools include Government Unity Secondary School, Malumfashi; Sir Usman Nagogo College of Arabic and Islamic Studies (SUNCAIS); Katsina Government Girls Secondary School; Dutsin Safe Katsina Government Girls Arabic Secondary School Dutsinma; Government School for the deaf, Malumfashi and Government School for the blind, Katsina State.

The state government also directed the reopening of all the female boarding secondary schools in their location or at nearby schools from Wednesday, March 24. In a press release signed by the State Commissioner of Education, Badamasi Charanchi the Ministry stressed that COVID-19 protocols must strictly be adhered to by students, staff, and visitors.

The Katsina State Government had earlier on February 28 also directed the reopening of four boarding schools in the state with effect from Tuesday, March, 2nd 2021. The directive was issued barely one month after day schools in the state resumed academic activities sequel to an indefinite vacation following the abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary school, Kankara by bandits on December 11, 2020.