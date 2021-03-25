Lawless Police Officers must account for abuses of power – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamilas says lawless officers must be made to feel the full weight of the law if faith in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is to be totally restored. Hon. Gbajabiamila, made this known in Abuja on Thursday while declaring open, a public hearing on the Police Service Commission Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2020 and the National Institute for Police Studies (Establishment) Bill 2020.

While noting that there are many good officers and men of the NPF, the lawmaker stressed that there are erring officers that must be cropped off if the nation’s police force is to maintain its dignity. “We must attempt to weed out the few rotten eggs that seem to give the police force, men and women who lay their lives and put their lives out there on a daily for you and me a (bad name) and that is why we are taking this bill seriously.”

Following the recent nationwide #EndSARS protests, the PSC Act amendment bill was developed. It enabled the House of Reps to propose various reforms concerning police affairs in the country. Speaking further on the bill, the Speaker said reforming the Nigerian security architecture, with specific emphasis on the nation’s policing system and law enforcement, is one of the cardinal commitments of the 9th House of Representatives.