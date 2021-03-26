Nigeria records five COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Nigeria has recorded five COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which announced this on Thursday night. This comes six days after nobody died from the highly infectious disease.

With the five new deaths, the total fatalities in the country have risen to 2,036. According to the health agency, the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). They are Lagos – 50, Kaduna – 12, FCT – 10, Bayelsa – 8, Imo and Kwara – 3, Bauchi and Osun – 2, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau and Zamfara each have one case.

The country has tested 1,727, 467 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020. More than two-thirds of the 161,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria has recovered after treatment. Meanwhile, over 11,000 infections are still active in the country.