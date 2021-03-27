Nigeria records 113 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

A total of 113 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Friday in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said. In a late-night tweet, the NCDC – the agency responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country, reported that the new cases were recorded in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Lagos reported 53, Rivers had 22, Akwa Ibom recorded 12, Kaduna also confirmed 12, Ondo reported six, Osun confirmed three, FCT had two, while the trio of Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Kano recorded one infection each. This brings the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria to 162,388 confirmed.

Three new fatalities were reported as the nation’s toll from the disease rose to 2,039, while the number of those who have been successfully treated and discharged rose to 149,986. As of 9am on Saturday, Nigeria has tested a total of 1,727,467 samples for COVID-19 while 10,363 cases are still active.