We must be careful about reducing cost of governance – Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu on Saturday suggested that reducing the cost of governance is not a one-way street. The former Lagos State Governor made the remark while speaking at the 11th Arewa House Annual Lecture in Kaduna state.

“Cost of governance is always a key factor in the socio-economic development of any nation,” Tinubu said. “But it is also one side of that very important coin. We must not look at the cost alone, we must weigh the cost against the benefits derived therefrom. “For example, one can pay a high cost on a productive enterprise but reap a higher benefit; such would be considered a good investment.

“However, one can pay a low cost but reap no benefit at all in the endeavour. We inherently say it is unproductive. “Thus we must be careful in what we say and truly mean when we talk of cost of governance.”

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong criticised the cost of governance in Nigeria, blaming the propensity of elected officials to employ an excess of aides.