Again, Court adjourns trial of embattled IMN Leader, El-Zakazky

A High Court sitting in Kaduna State has again, adjourned the trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat to May 25, 2021, for the continuation of hearing on the case.

During the sitting on Wednesday, the prosecuting counsel, Dari Bayero, finally rested his case by presenting his last witness. He also prays the court to overrule the no-case submission by the defence counsel and to go on and convict the defendants as provided in the law. This brings the total number of witnesses called by the prosecution to 15.

Counsel to Elzakzaky, Abubakar Marshal who represented the lead counsel, Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is expected to open his Defence during the next adjourned date. He however told reporters that he will be entering a no-case submission for the defendants, adding that there is no criminal case so far that has been established against the defendants by the Kaduna state government.

Elzakzaky and his wife are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.