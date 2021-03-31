Buhari’s overseas treatment, an indictment of his presidency – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the routine overseas medical checkup embarked by President Muhammadu Buhari is a direct indictment of his Presidency over its failure to fix our healthcare system, which has been wrecked by his administration.

According to the opposition party, “it is indeed worrisome that under President Buhari, even the hitherto highly rated State House Clinic, has become so moribund that it cannot provide a simple medical checkup service for Mr. President”. The PDP says while it has nothing against where any person, including President Buhari, seeks his or her medical services, the party is worried that the Buhari Presidency is taking no decisive steps to fix our health care system, ostensibly because the president can afford overseas medical treatment at tax payers’ expense.

The party says it is disturbed that while Mr. President jets out for medical treatment in well-equipped hospitals abroad, the nation’s hospitals and medical personnel are in a very sorry situation, adding that there are millions of compatriots suffer, with many dying on daily basis from conditions that have simple medical solutions. PDP’s communique on Tuesday stated that it is indeed heartrending that Nigerians are suffering this huge misfortune of having this highly insensitive, incompetent, and corrupt leadership of very selfish individuals who do not care about the welfare of other citizens.

“More saddening is that all the institutions, policies and programmes established by the PDP, which hitherto ensured access to affordable healthcare for Nigerians have been wrecked by the Buhari administration.