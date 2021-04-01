APC extends deadline for membership registration exercise

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the deadline for its nationwide membership registration/revalidation and update exercise. This was announced in a statement on Thursday by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

Senator Akpanudoedehe noted that the exercise, scheduled to end on March 31, has now been extended by another three weeks. “The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of His Excellency, Honourable Mai Mala Buni had done everything possible to keep to the earlier timeline. “However, it has become imperative to extend the duration of this very important party activity,” he said in the statement.

The party chieftain explained that the party’s decision to extend the deadline for the exercise followed the audit of the reports received from the party’s National Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update Committee, the states’ registration committees, as well as the APC situation room. He said the APC noted that most states for varied reasons started the exercise late and required additional time to conclude it.

According to Senator Akpanudoedehe, the party also considered the avalanche of applications from critical stakeholders, including all state caretaker chairmen for an extension of time to capture Nigerians who are desirous of joining the APC.