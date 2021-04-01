Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

A Minneapolis court has been shown new police bodycam footage of George Floyd pleading with officers during his arrest, saying: “I’m not a bad guy”.

The video shows police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, and Mr Floyd begging not to be harmed. Mr Chauvin, 45, who has since been fired from the police force, denies charges of murder and manslaughter.

Mr Floyd’s death in 2020 sparked global protests over policing and racism. Defence lawyers have indicated they will argue that 46-year-old Mr Floyd died of an overdose and poor health, and the force used was reasonable.

Observers on the third day of the trial said footage shown of Mr Floyd’s actions before and during the arrest may be an attempt by prosecutors to deal with the allegation that drugs played a part in his death.

If convicted of the charges, Mr Chauvin could be jailed for decades in the trial, which is expected to take about one month.