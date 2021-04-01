Easter: Don’t let ‘mischief mongers’ divide this country, Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians not to allow mischief mongers to divide the country. The President in his Easter message to Christians on Thursday assured Nigerians that the insecurity situation in the country will become a thing of the past.

“I am convinced that the new resolve within the security personnel to make sure that insecurity in the country becomes part of our history will come to pass. “We should not allow the antics of a few mischief mongers to fragment the unity and faith that the vast majority of citizens of this country cherish and believe in. As I’ve said before, we are better and stronger as one nation under God”, he said.

President Buhari commended “the enforcement and military personnel who continued to confront evil-minded individuals through the darkest of nights to keep us safe”. He recalled that a year ago, “in most of our major cities, our celebrations were somewhat subdued, as we battled the effect of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

“The restrictions meant that our brethren could not attend traditional church services as they would have wished. I salute their resilience and understanding.