INEC to resume Continuous Voters Registration on June 28

The Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise will resume on June 28 across the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced the date for the resumption of the exercise on Thursday at a press briefing held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He disclosed that the electoral umpire has set aside the Direct Data Capture Machine, and would introduce a new device being developed by its in-house software engineers.

Professor Yakubu explained that the new device – INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) – was developed to be compatible with the android operating system.