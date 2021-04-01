Missing Aircraft: Air Force Chief visits Borno, calls for calm

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on Thursday visited Borno State after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet went missing in the north-eastern state.

Amao, who arrived in the state barely a day after the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, was briefed on ongoing search and rescue efforts in connection with the missing aircraft.

He appealed to NAF pilots, engineers, and technicians on the ground to remain undeterred and resolute in their commitment to ensuring that peace was returned to the North East.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, share some pictures of the air chief’s visit on social media.