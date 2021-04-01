NAF Alpha-Jet goes missing after losing contact with radar in Borno

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet has gone missing while on an operation in the North-Eastern region of the country, authorities have said.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday. He said the aircraft lost contact with radar while on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops fighting insurgency in Borno State.

Gabkwet, who noted that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, explained that the mission was part of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

According to him, authorities have commenced search and rescue efforts as details of the whereabouts of the aircraft have yet to be ascertained.