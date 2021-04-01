Over 51 million Nigerians have enrolled for NIN – Minister

No fewer than 51 million Nigerians have enrolled for the National Identity Number (NIN), the Federal Government has said. The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing State House correspondents.

He spoke at the sixth edition of the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa in the nation’s capital. Pantami warned that while the failure to obtain the NIN could lead to between seven and 14 years imprisonment for Nigerians as stipulated by the Constitution, no one should enjoy government services without the number.

He stressed that although obtaining a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card was optional, it was mandatory for all citizens to enroll for the NIN. The minister stated that it was important for transactions in the country to be conducted with the NIN. He believes rather than the population census which can be manipulated, NIN will determine the accurate number of Nigerians because of its uniqueness and tamper-proof.

Pantami equally announced that the aggregate registration for SIM across the country has hit 189 million. He explained that out of the figure, 150 million are completed registration while the remaining have problems of improper registration.