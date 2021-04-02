Easter: IGP orders AIGs, CPs to ensure tight security of public spaces

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered all Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), State Commissioners of Police (CPs) to ensure there is tight security of all public places and critical assets. This is in line with the IGP’s resolve to ensure Nigerians are safe during the Easter celebrations.

In a series of tweet on the police handle, “All State Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been ordered to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel – both covert and overt operatives, and other operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective areas of responsibilities (AoRs).

“They are also to ensure confidence-boosting, proactive and high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, banks, and other financial institutions while taking adequate measures to provide a peaceful, crime-free, and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to thrive”.

IGP Adamu in addition directed the Commissioner of Police and their supervising AIGs to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.