Jandor felicitates with Christians at Easter!!!

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has expressed warm greetings and felicitations to all Lagosians and most especially members of the Christian Community in Lagos and around the world, on the occasion of the celebration of one of the most significant events in the Christian Calendar.

In a statement made at the Liberty Place Headquarters and State Secretariat of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Jandor as he is popularly called, stated that Lagos4Lagos movement bemoans the level of corruption, crime and general moral decay that have become pervasive in the land, especially as this is bound to affect the extent and mood of the season’s celebrations.

Further on the statement reads in part, “Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran wishes to extend felicitations to all our members and indeed all residents in our dear Lagos state, wishing all a very fruitful, solemn Easter celebrations and the preponderance of joy and happiness especially in this season and beyond”

He further advised that as we march forward towards the emancipation and liberation of our dear state, he urged everyone both young and old to join the movement on this noble task to change the narrative and make Lagos work for all in Lagos.