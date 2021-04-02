Wike asks traditional rulers to hold politicians accountable

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has asked traditional rulers in the state to hold politicians accountable for their actions in public service. Wike made this call on Friday at the Government House in Port Harcourt when the traditional rulers paid a courtesy visit, challenging them to help end mediocrity in governance.

The monarchs from the Kalabari extraction came to see the governor in appreciation for awarding the long-awaited Trans-Kalabri road. “Challenge politicians; let them be accountable to whatever they will say. Challenge us and you will see there will be a change,” he said.

“We made a promise during our campaigns and we are going to fulfil that promise we made. And then you can hold politicians accountable. The time has come when our people must hold us accountable. “When we say we want to do something, ask us that thing you told us you will do, how far? What have you done? Somebody was a governor for eight years; he promised you to do something and has not done it. Now he said look the man I am bringing will do it.

Governor Wike also condemned the failure of the past administration in fulfilling its promise of constructing the road which is to benefit three riverine local government areas of Degema, Akuku-Toru and Asari-Toru.