UPDATED: Five of 39 abducted Kaduna students regain freedom

Five of the 39 students abducted by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State have regained freedom. The five students returned on Monday afternoon and were taken to a military medical facility for examination, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement.

“The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up. “The Kaduna State government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case,” the statement read.

The five students and 34 of their colleagues were abducted by bandits who invaded the school on March 11, 2021. The assailants stormed the school very early in the morning with the intention to abduct many students in what can be described as a silent attack. Their operation was, however, thwarted by soldiers who promptly responded to a distress call and engaged the bandits in a fierce gunfight.