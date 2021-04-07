Kevin de Bruyne: Man City midfielder signs new deal that runs until 2025

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has signed a new contract with the Premier League leaders that runs until 2025. The 29-year-old Belgium international had more than two years remaining on his previous deal. De Bruyne has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup four times since joining City from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015. “Signing this contract was a straightforward decision,” he said.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance.” The Belgian has again been instrumental for Pep Guardiola’s side this season as they chase an unprecedented quadruple. Despite his campaign being interrupted by injuries, De Bruyne has scored eight goals and provided 16 assists in 33 appearances. He scored the opening goal in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg win against Borussia Dortmund and played a part in creating the late winner for Phil Foden.

De Bruyne says that with the two-year contract extension now signed, his “focus now is on ensuring” they end the season strongly. “Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve,” he said. Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, said De Bruyne’s new deal “is a very significant moment” for the club.

“He is also a consummate professional whose dedication to Manchester City during his time here has been nothing short of remarkable,” Begiristain added. “We are delighted he is our player and I look forward to watching him during his peak years here.”