Nigeria goes six days with no new COVID-19 deaths

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 110 new cases of the novel coronavirus but no new deaths for the sixth consecutive day, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The last time the health agency recorded a death was on April 1 when the toll increased by one to 2,058.

Wednesday’s new cases were reported from 11 states, including Lagos (24), Yobe (24), FCT (16), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (10), Nasarawa (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3), and Plateau (1). To date, the country has recorded 163,440 cases of the virus out of which 153,788 have recovered.

On Tuesday, the Federal Government took delivery of 100,000 more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Indian government as vaccination efforts continue across the country. Nigeria had received 3.94 million Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the WHO-backed vaccine initiative COVAX in early March, triggering the commencement of the country’s vaccination drive.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Nigeria had vaccinated 964,387 eligible persons against the Covid-19 virus, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.