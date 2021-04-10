Strike may be called off on Saturday, Doctors say after meeting with FG

The National Association of Resident Doctors has said it may call off its strike on Saturday after meeting with federal government representatives in Abuja. The meeting, which lasted for over six hours, sought to address area of concerns which led to the strike embarked upon by the doctors on April 1.

NARD’s National President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said the association is satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. He however said the association cannot call off the strike until consultations are made with its executive council. He added that the strike, hopefully, will be called off on Saturday.

After the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said a five-person committee has been set up to look into some of the doctors’ demands. The committee includes NARD’s National President, Secretary-General of the Nigerian Medical Association, and one representative each from the Ministries of Labour and Health.

The committee is expected to look at the non-payment of House Officers’ salaries within 72 hours and produce a valid list to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), through the Federal Ministry of Health.