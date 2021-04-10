Worsening Insecurity: PDP Gov’s Forum calls for devolution of power, restructuring

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today called for devolution of power and comprehensive restructuring of the country. According to a communique jointly signed by members of the PDP Governor’s Forum, the call became pertinent seeing that Nigerians have now been sharply divided along lines of ethnic and religious biases.

The governors who met in Benue State noted that many persons are now exploiting the nation’s fault lines. Chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Tambuwal briefing journalists at the government house Makurdi, the Benue state capital after a five hours-long closed-door meeting said insecurity and the value of human life have greatly degenerated under the watch of the APC led government.

The PDP governor’s forum meeting hosted by governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, had in attendance the Governor Nyesom Wike of River State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and Senator Wali Jubril, the PDP board of trustees chairman while Bauchi State governor was represented by his deputy.