Arms procurement were done by specific individuals, invite them – COAS tells Reps

There was some tension between the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on arms and ammunition, and the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru following the investigation into arms purchase by the military.

Things took a different turn when the Chief of Army Staff, refused to speak further on a document which he had presented to the committee, asking the committee instead to review the documents which he considered self-explanatory. The Chief of Army Staff insisted that he had barely settled into office and is definitely not the right person to speak on arms and ammunition purchased by his predecessors.

“The submission before you speaks to the report before you. It is an executive summary. It is very self-explanatory to the extent that it has been pluralised. When you demanded this report, you stated a specific period for which you wanted it. “You may wish to recall that the Chief of Army Staff took over the mantle of leadership barely two months ago. “The period for which you want this report having been summarised in the executive summary explained whatever details you require.

“Issues of arms procurement that you so demand to know were done by specific individuals, I will rather you call these individuals to explain to you very specific issues the general explanation is contained in this report,” the COAS told the lawmakers.