El-Rufai, Adeboye meet in Kaduna after release of kidnapped RCCG members

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. The meeting held on Tuesday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, days after some RCCG members were abducted in the state.

In attendance were some top officials of the Kaduna State Government and those of the church. Although it is unclear what transpired at the meeting, both leaders confirmed the talks via their Twitter handles.

“Earlier today, I decided to go out of my schedule to see my Children who God delivered from the den of the kidnappers while they were on their way to the venue of the Lets Go Fishing Exercise. To the Glory of God, they are Hale and Hearty,” Adeboye tweeted.

The revered cleric disclosed that Governor El-Rufai “appealed to me to visit the State House in Kaduna to pray for the state, its people and its leadership for peace and protection after laying hands on my Children who were sick. It is my prayer that the peace of and kingdom of God will be established in Kaduna State.”